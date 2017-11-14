Stamford communications agency PlowShare acquired by Publicis Health

PlowShare Group, a communications agency specializing in working exclusively with nonprofit organizations and federal agencies on social-issue and cause-marketing campaigns, has been acquired by Publicis Health for an undisclosed amount.

Founded more than 20 years ago, PlowShare is headquartered in Stamford with satellite offices in Atlanta, New York City and Washington, D.C. Its 18 full-time employees and external partners’ activities include media buying, public relations, social media, creative, partnerships and multicultural placement for such clients as the American Red Cross, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, March of Dimes and World Wildlife Fund.

Last year, the company helped its clients garner $660 million in donated public service announcement (PSA) media time and space. In addition, it offers a proprietary suite of technology tools to help clients manage campaign distribution, monitor media usage and optimize placement performance.

A division of French multinational advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe S.A., Publicis Health manages top-tier agencies specializing in promoting innovative solutions in advertising, digital, branding, message delivery, market access, and medical communications.