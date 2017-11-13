Westchester Association of Fundraising Professionals to host conference Nov. 14

The Westchester Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will hold its annual National Philanthropy Day conference tomorrow that will feature workshops with fundraising experts.

The sixth annual event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Tarrytown and is expected to draw 200 fundraising professionals from the Hudson Valley region.

Speakers scheduled for the event include:

• Tom Ahern, author of four books on donor communications, including the recently published, “What Your Donors Want…and Why,” which explores why donors respond to fundraising appeals.

• Simone P. Joyaux, a consultant with 30 years experience working with nonprofits. She has written three books including her latest, “Firing Lousy Board Members.”

• Adrian Sargeant, author, speaker and educator who has published 10 books about individual giving, fundraising and nonprofit marketing.

Topics for workshops include What Does It Take to Double, Triple or Quadruple Your Income; Building Donor Loyalty and What CEOs Need to Know About Fundraising.

Tickets available at afpwestchester.org.