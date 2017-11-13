Access Health enrollment activity up 15 percent over last year

Access Health CT CEO (AHCT) James Wadleigh announced that the health insurance exchange saw “strong consumer activity” in the first full week of its open enrollment period.

As of Nov. 10, 10,157 customers had enrolled in a qualified health plan, 37,055 had called the AHCT call center for help and 61,877 had visited its website.

“Despite the confusion in the news, we’re seeing lots of consumer engagement and that’s really encouraging,” Wadleigh said. “We are finding the volume of customers renewing into a 2018 policy or buying a new policy is trending 15 percent higher than last year at this time.”

As previously reported, to help consumers sign up during this year’s shortened open enrollment period, AHCT has expanded its community outreach to include 10 enrollment locations and five enrollment fairs, offering consumers more access to free, in-person help.

Connecticut residents can shop for a plan through Dec. 22.