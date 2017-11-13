LGBTQ-focused bar and performance space to open in Norwalk

Troupe429, a Norwalk bar and performance venue focused on the LGBTQ community, is scheduled to have its grand opening on Nov. 18.

The new business at 3 Wall St. began as a monthly event in New York City in January 2016 before reinventing itself as a Connecticut establishment. According to its website, Troupe429 will seek to “nurture diversity and bring people together through arts, performance, music and culture.” Its events will include film screenings, presentations by community leaders and special programming from Norwalk’s Triangle Community Center, a nonprofit serving Fairfield County’s LGBTQ residents.

Troupe429 will become the second exclusively focused LGBTQ bar in Fairfield County, joining Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, and the sixth of its kind in Connecticut.