Stamford’s Olympus Partners acquires exec search firm

Olympus Partners, a private equity firm in Stamford, has acquired Vaco, an executive search, consulting, and placement firm based in Nashville, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2002, Vaco matches accounting, finance, technology, health care IT and administrative professionals with the needs of its clients. Vaco has more than 780 employees and 4,300 consultants across 35 offices around the world.

Founded in 1988, Olympus Partners focuses on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. It invests across a range of industries including business services, restaurants, consumer products, health care services, financial services, and packaging.

Olympus manages in excess of $5.5 billion on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. The acquisition of Vaco marks Olympus’ ninth investment out of its $2.3 billion sixth fund.