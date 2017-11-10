SUNY New Paltz breaks ground on engineering building

SUNY New Paltz broke ground Oct. 31 on a $14 million Engineering Innovation Hub, a 19,500-square-foot facility that will expand on the college’s engineering programs.

The building will house a new bachelor’s degree program in mechanical engineering, the regional Hudson Valley Advanced Manufacturing Center initiative and the college’s 3-D design and printing program.

“The groundbreaking of our new Engineering Innovation Hub represents a clear example of what we can achieve in the interest of our students and the Hudson Valley region through vision, advocacy, collaboration and perseverance,” New Paltz President Donald P. Christian said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new building received $10 million in state funding through Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s NYSUNY 2020 grant program. The college also received $1 million through the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council’s annual Consolidated Funding Application grants.

The Engineering Innovation Hub was designed by Urbahn Architects in Manhattan. Construction is is scheduled to be finished by summer 2019.