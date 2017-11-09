Burke receives nursing award

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains has been awarded the 2017 National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality by Press Ganey, a health care research and analysis firm. The award is given to the top-performing organization across 17 quality measures in each of seven categories: academic medical center, teaching hospital, community hospital, pediatric hospital, rehabilitation hospital, psychiatric hospital and international.

Marie Spencer, a vice president and the chief nursing officer at Burke, said, “This award is a testament to the dedication, commitment and compassion of our nursing staff. As an award winner in 2011 and 2017, Burke nurses have demonstrated their ongoing commitment to patient safety and outcomes.”