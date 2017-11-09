WJCS renames treatment center

Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS) has announced a new name for its Treatment Center for Trauma and Abuse. The center now is called the Trager Lemp Center: Treating Trauma and Promoting Resilience. Its renaming was made possible by an anonymous gift.

The center is named after the first two directors who launched and advanced its work: WJCS CEO Alan Trager and Pat Lemp, the organization’s assistant executive director of clinical services. The current director of the center is Liane Nelson, chief psychologist for WJCS.

The center was created in 1982 and was a pioneer in bringing the issue of child abuse out of the shadows so it can be dealt with properly and effectively.

During a renaming event, Deputy County Executive Kevin Plunkett presented WJCS with a proclamation on behalf of Westchester County.