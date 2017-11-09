Foundation donates to The Children’s Village

Some of the youngsters at The Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry recently took a few minutes away from classes and their other responsibilities to pose for a picture with representatives of the Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation. They were visiting the campus to present the organization with a $2,500 donation in support of its work.

Each year, The Children’s Village serves more than 10,000 at-risk children and their families. Programs include short-term residential programs, shelters, street outreach, foster and adoptive homes, a community center in Harlem, programs for youth involved with the juvenile justice system and a host of family support services.