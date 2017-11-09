Rose honored by Trade Group

Jonathan F.P. Rose, president of Rose Companies LLC, which has offices in Katonah and Stamford as well as New York City, Albuquerque, Seattle and Denver, was named as the first member of the Multifamily Executive Hall of Fame at the annual MFE Awards ceremony held recently in Las Vegas. The awards honor developers of multifamily housing.

Rose has deep roots in Westchester. His company has worked on projects in White Plains, Mamaroneck, Pocantico Hills and elsewhere. Rose was born in New Rochelle and raised in Scarsdale.

In addition to the Hall of Fame recognition for Rose himself, Jonathan Rose Cos. received a 2017 Multifamily Executive Award in the community service category for its work on Squire Village in Manchester, Connecticut. One of Connecticut’s largest subsidized housing developments, the 379-unit property was acquired by Rose and institutional partners in May 2016. A multimillion-dollar renovation program, included installation of solar roofs and a freestanding, 7,000-square foot community center.