Krislov becomes Pace president

Marvin Krislov was inaugurated as the eighth president of Pace University during a ceremony held in the Goldstein Health and Fitness Center on Pace’s Pleasantville campus.

Representatives of more than 50 U.S. colleges and universities joined Pace faculty, students and alumni in representing the academic community.

In his speech, Krislov said, “We must embrace challenges while holding fast to our core values. We will change lives and educate our future leaders from every segment of our society. We will continue to make the American dream a reality for our students.”

Among the other speakers were state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins who is a Pace alumna and Johnnetta Cole, who had been the first African-American female president of Spelman College and was director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art.

Stephen J. Friedman, past president of Pace, presented the Presidential Medallion to Krislov.