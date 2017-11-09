Calling all park users

Be sure to bring your smartphone when you set off to explore Westchester’s parks, but don’t forget to install the free Westchester County Parks Pocket Ranger app. The Westchester Parks Foundation recently received a $24,000 grant from Con Edison to help with continued funding for the app, which was launched in 2013 and received initial grants from Fujifilm and Verizon.

Joanne Fernandez, foundation chairperson, said, “So many families in our county use the Pocket Ranger to navigate through the 18,000 acres of parks, trails and open spaces, so it is a useful resource in our community.”

Pocket Ranger is the first mobile app of its kind for a county park east of the Mississippi. Among the features are GPS positioning, a calendar of events, search features and weather alerts.

To download the app, visit iTunes or Android Market.