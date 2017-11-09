A 100th birthday at The Bristal

Oct. 21 was a day for celebration at The Bristal Assisted Living at Armonk. That’s when one of its residents, May Stein, celebrated her 100th birthday.

Born on Oct. 21, 1917, Stein lived in Brooklyn prior to her move to Armonk. She had completed a successful career as a teacher of third-grade students. She has two children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

North Castle Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto, Stein’s son Norman and executives from The Bristal were among those who gathered to celebrate.