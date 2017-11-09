Family Services praises Wolff’s selection

Port Chester-based Family Services of Westchester is expressing its pride in the selection of one of its board members for the Westchester County Senior Citizen Hall of Fame. He’s Nicholas Wolff, known to many in the county for his community service as well as his real estate businesses.

Wolff was selected by a panel of judges appointed by Westchester County’s Department of Senior Programs and Services. He will join 69 other seniors and County Executive Robert P. Astorino at an induction ceremony scheduled for Dec. 1 at the Westchester Marriott Hotel in Tarrytown.

In its 35th year, the Senior Citizen Hall of Fame recognizes community members who have exemplified the true spirit of service.

Wolff joined Family Services board of directors more than a decade ago. Wolff is a past president of the Rotary Club of White Plains and has served on the board for the White Plains Child Day Care Center, United Way, the White Plains Library Association and Friends of the White Plains Public Schools.