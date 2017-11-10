Two new leases signed at 330 Railroad Ave. in Greenwich

Two businesses have signed leases at the historic industrial building at 330 Railroad Ave. in Greenwich.

The new tenants are R.S. Granoff Architects PC, which moved its headquarters from 30 W. Putnam Ave. to a 9,000-square-foot space, and Stone Point Capital, which took a 1,281-square-foot suite as an addition to its offices at 20 Horseneck Lane in Greenwich. Granoff moved into the building in May. Stone Point Capital expects to take up occupancy in January. Approximately 15,000 square feet of space remains available in the three-story property.

Three pre-built suites are ready for immediate occupancy and range in size from 2,400 square feet to 3,400 square feet, with Class A finishes, including 12 to 14-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, open ceiling plans, glass front offices/conference rooms, and open-plan kitchen/pantry areas.

Built in 1928 by Connecticut Light & Power, 330 Railroad Ave. was sold in March 2016 by Eversource Energy to 330 Railroad Avenue LLC, owned by investors Granoff Architects founder Richard Granoff and his business partner Jeffrey B. Mendell. The property is listed on the Connecticut Register of Historic Place and recently underwent a construction renovation designed by Granoff Architects that involved new HVAC, electric service, elevator and solar roof panels. The renovated property is a candidate for LEED Silver certification based on its use of sustainable design features.

The building owners will host a grand opening on Nov. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. for real estate brokers. Granoff will host an evening event for friends and family.