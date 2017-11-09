Home Education SHU offers tuition discount for first responders in new program

SHU offers tuition discount for first responders in new program

Phil Hall
Sacred Heart University has announced that first responders who enroll its new Master of Public Administration program are eligible for a 25 percent tuition discount.

The new program, which will commence in the fall 2018 semester, offers students a choice of nonprofit management, emergency management or a self-designed concentration. Lesley DeNardis, the program’s director, stated the tuition discount was the university’s way of commending the invaluable role of first responders during crisis situations.

“Those public servants who respond to public safety and medical emergencies, natural disasters and terrorist attacks provide an invaluable service to the community,” DeNardis said. “The tuition discount program for first responders is a strong recognition of their vital contributions. It is also a positive affirmation of SHU’s commitment to its public service mission by providing greater educational opportunities for first responders that will allow them to enhance their professional and career goals.”

