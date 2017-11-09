Shelton P&Z Commission rejects proposed burlesque café

The city of Shelton shut down the proposal for a “burlesque café” ahead of a Nov. 14 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that was scheduled to consider the new business’ application.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Rick Schultz sent a letter to Randi England, owner of Hush It Up LLC, informing her that the proposed business did not meet zoning requirements.

“I have reviewed your Application for Certificate of Zoning Compliance #2304 for approval of a cafe with entertainment located at 303 Old Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT,” Schultz wrote. “Based on this review and consultation with the Assistant Corporation Counsel, I have made a determination that your Statement of Use indicates that a Speakeasy activity is proposed at this location which is a prohibited use. Accordingly, your Application for Certificate of Zoning Compliance #2304 has been determined not to comply with the Shelton Zoning Regulations and is hereby rejected.”

England’s proposed business, which was to be called Hush, was planned for the lower level of the building occupied by the Hunan Pan restaurant. England insisted that she was seeking to recreate the old-school burlesque revues that flourished in the mid-20th century, complete with music and comedy acts, rather than a contemporary adult entertainment outlet.

Schultz added that England can modify her application and present it again for consideration, but he added that the status of Hush will not be included during the commission’s Nov. 14 meeting.