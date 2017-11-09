Home Fairfield Stamford-based Cenveo Inc. awarded 2020 Census contract

The U.S. Census Bureau has awarded its 2020 Census Printing and Mailing Contract to Cenveo Inc., a Stamford-headquartered provider of print and related resources.

Cenveo censusThe two-year, $61 million contract involves the manufacturing and fulfillment of 1.6 billion pieces, including letters, envelopes, inserts, questionnaires and postcards. Cenveo will produce the majority of the material at its Los Angeles-area printing and binding facilities.

“Cenveo’s award of the 2020 U.S. Census is a reflection of our core capabilities and expertise, manufacturing and fulfillment,” said Robert G. Burton Sr., Cenveo’s chairman and CEO, who also noted the contract is one of the largest for printing and mailing ever awarded by the U.S. Government Publishing Office.

