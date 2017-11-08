Stratford roofing company controller sentenced to 4 years for embezzlement

A controller for roofing company Nations Roof LLC was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzling nearly $1 million from his employer.

Claude Carnahan was sentenced for stealing about $984,000 from the Stratford company where he was the regional controller. Between 2008 and 2014, the Westport native issued company checks made payable to credit card companies where he had personal accounts, and later falsified the company’s ledger and invoice processing to cover the scheme.

In May, Carnahan pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, and he was ordered by the court to fully reimburse his former employer. Carnahan is now free on a $100,000 bond and was ordered to report to prison on Jan. 10.