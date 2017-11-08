Voters return nearly all Fairfield County incumbents to office

Fairfield County voters yesterday returned all but one of the incumbent mayors and first selectmen to another term in office.

Stamford’s Democratic Mayor David Martin won a second four-year term with 10,853 votes, far ahead of Republican challenger Barry Michelson, who got 6,202 votes, and unaffiliated candidate John Zito who received 1,215 votes.

Norwalk’s Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling won his third two-year term with 7,796 votes, far ahead of the 3,238 votes for petitioning candidate Lisa Brinton and the 2,195 votes for Republican challenger Andrew Conroy.

Danbury’s Republican Mayor Mark Boughton won a record ninth two-year term after Democratic challenger Al Almeida conceded defeat. The final numbers in the Danbury mayoral race have not yet been released.

Shelton’s Republican Mayor Mark Lauretti remained in office in an uncontested race. Boughton and Lauretti are both aiming at next year’s Republican nomination for governor.

Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei, a Republican, won a record sixth term. He received 7,110 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sandy Litvack, who received 6,040 votes.

Republican Jayme Stevenson won her fourth term as Darien’s first selectman with 2,470 votes, trouncing Democrat Rob Richards, who received 944, and petitioning candidate Chris Noe, who received 24.

Westport’s Republican incumbent First Selectman Jim Marpe scored 4,187 votes ahead of Democratic challenger Melissa Kane’s 3,735. Also running were petitioning candidates John Suggs and Timothy J. Elgin.

Easton’s First Selectman Adam Dunsby, a Republican, ran without opposition.

The sole incumbent to lose a re-election bid was First Selectman Clay Cope in Sherman, who was seeking a fourth term. Democrat Don Lowe received 726 votes to Republican Cope’s 636 votes.

In the towns where the incumbents chose not to seek re-election, two Democrats scored victories. Vicki Tesoro became Trumbull’s next first selectman with 4,718 votes, outpacing Republican Paul S. Lavoie’s 4,157 votes and the 1,518 votes for petitioning candidate Michael F. Redgate. Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

In Newtown, Democrat Dan Rosenthal defeated Republican William Rodgers and unaffiliated candidate Andrew Clure in the first selectman contest, although a final vote tally has not yet been posted. Newtown First Selectman Patricia Llodra chose to retire at the end of her term.

State Rep. Laura Hoydick, a Republican, was elected the first female mayor of Stratford, scoring 5,738 to Democrat Stephanie Philips’ 5,126 and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik’s 688 votes.

Republican Ken Kellogg became the new first selectman in Monroe with 2,801 votes against Democrat Dan Hunsberger’s 2,064 votes and petitioning candidate Frank Bennett’s 110 votes.

And in the evening’s closest finish, Republican Kevin Moynihan scored a 33-vote margin victory over Democrat Kit Devereaux in the race for first selectman in New Canaan, with Moynihan’s 2,684 nosing out the 2,651 votes for Devereaux.