Sterling National Bank has been named the official commercial bank of the New York Jets in a new multiyear partnership announced last month by the National Football League team and the bank headquartered in Montebello in Rockland County.

Bank officials said the partnership is the bank’s first alliance with a professional sports team. In addition to the official designation as the Jets’ bank, the partnership gives Sterling an opportunity to deepen its banking relationship with organizations in the Jets Partner Alliance network, including middle-market business owners. Established in 2014, the Jets Partner Alliance is a B2B platform encompassing all of the team’s suite and corporate partners.

“We are very excited about partnering with a team that shares our core values and regional roots,” said David S. Bagatelle, president of Sterling’s New York Metro Markets. “We anticipate building upon this partnership year-round – beyond football season – to help support the unique needs of the New York Jets and their partnership network.”

Sterling and the Jets began their partnership this fall at the start of the 2017 NFL season. Nine weeks into the season, the Jets had a 4-5 record with Sterling as its commercial bank. The Jets on Nov. 5 defeated the Buffalo Bills, 34-21.

An intrastate banking rival of Sterling National, Buffalo-based M&T Bank, is the longtime official commercial bank of the Bills.