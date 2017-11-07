Patriot Bancorp N.A. has hired Scott Laughinghouse as executive vice president and chief lending officer.

The 30-year banking veteran will manage the bank’s loan portfolio and supervise its lending teams, reporting to and working directly with bank President Richard A. Muskus Jr.

Before joining Patriot, Laughinghouse served as chief lending officer and senior vice president of the First American International Bank in Brooklyn. Before that, he was chief commercial credit and lending officer at Lake Sunapee Bank in Newport, New Hampshire.

Patriot said the headcount at its Stamford headquarters has grown by 42 percent over the last 18 months. The bank recently posted third-quarter pretax earnings of $1.7 million and quarterly net income exceeding $1 million, both milestones for the Stamford institution.