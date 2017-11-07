Bedford Hall Apartments in Stamford sells for $24.5 million

Bedford Hall Apartments, an 82-unit luxury apartment property in downtown Stamford, has been sold by TR Eastview LLC to Navarino Acquisitions for $24.5 million.

Based in Bridgeport and incorporated in 2013, Navarino owns and operates various real estate properties in the area.

The six-story property at 545 Bedford St. has a unit mix that includes one-bedroom/one-bath apartments and two-bedroom/two-bath apartment homes ranging in size from 441 square feet to 1,056 square feet. The average unit size is 708 square feet.

Victor Nolletti, senior managing director of the Northeast team of Marcus & Millichap division of Institutional Property Advisors, and Eric Pentore, IPA first vice president for investments, represented the seller and procured the buyer.