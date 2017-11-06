Cora Greenberg will retire next June as executive director of Westchester Children’s Association after more than 23 years at the nonprofit in White Plains.

Her impending retirement from the 103-year-old advocacy organization was announced by its board of directors. Douglas Gould, board president, said the board appointed a committee to help fill the executive director position and manage the transition.

In a tenure that began in 1994, Greenberg has overseen the Westchester Children’s Association’s expansion from a staff of two and an annual budget of $120,000 to eight employees and a yearly budget of nearly $1 million. Among other achievements, the organization has helped to increase Westchester County funding for youth programs and improved the selection process for funded programs through its Campaign for Kids, according to directors. Its data publications and analyses have become go-to resources for many children’s advocates and policymakers.

“The initiatives she and her staff have launched and executed,” Gould said of Greenberg, “not only enhanced the quality of life for the county’s children, they have also helped to establish a cadre of child advocates that spans all sectors and segments of the Westchester community. Equally important, Cora has set a course that will leave WCA well positioned to be even more effective in the future.”

Greenberg in the announcement said she is “immensely proud of the positive, transformational changes that we have made together in the lives of children and youth. In my career, I’ve seen that while the details change, the basic needs of our kids remain the same: safe housing, quality health care, a good education and consistent adult support that empowers them to become productive adults and informed citizens. I hope that one day, every child will be able to take these things for granted.”