Burbio receives investment from Hudson Valley Startup Fund

Burbio, a digital startup that streams school, nonprofit, and business event information, secured a seed investment from the Hudson Valley Startup Fund.

Burbio is a hyperlocal calendar platform that allows community organizations and businesses to post their upcoming events. The Pelham company was recently named as the event platform for both Yonkers and Stamford.

The funding will be used to continue developing both the company’s technology and marketing. The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

“Burbio is an exciting investment opportunity for us because the team is working on solving a difficult challenge: building an event platform for communities that addresses the problems faced by everyone from individuals and families with busy schedules to community leaders looking for a service that consolidates events in one place,” said Noa Simons, founding manager of the Hudson Valley Startup Fund.

Composed of business and community leaders, the Hudson Valley Startup Fund is a member-managed fund that was launched in 2016 to support high-growth companies in the region. The fund provides seed funding, mentorship and connections for local entrepreneurs.

“We look forward to having Hudson Valley Startup Fund as value-added investors supporting our development,” said Julie Roche, co-founder of Burbio. “The fund’s commitment to the region and the expertise of its principals in developing scalable digital enterprises is going to be a great asset in driving our growth.”