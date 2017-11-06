Barry Kramer named Hudson Gateway Realtor of the Year

Barry Kramer, principal broker-owner at Westchester Choice Realty in Scarsdale, has been named Realtor of the Year for 2017 by the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

Kramer was one of seven award recipients honored on Oct. 30 at the 101st annual meeting of the White Plains-based Realtors group at the DoubleTree Hotel in Tarrytown.

Stephanie Liggio, of Judicial Title Insurance Agency in Rye Brook, was named Hudson Gateway’s Affiliate Member of the Year.

A Realtor for more than 20 years, Hudson Gateway officials said Kramer in that time has served on more than 15 association committees. He chairs its Realtors Political Action Committee and in January will begin a one-year term as Hudson Gateway president. He is the former chairman of the Westchester County Human Rights Commission.

Prior to his real estate career, Kramer was a theater manager, a travel agency owner and an avid international bicyclist.

Liggio, director of business development for Judicial Title Insurance Agency, was cited by Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors officials as a constant supporter of the organization and the Women’s Council of Realtors, having planned that group’s annual fashion shows for many years. For the past two years, she has served on the Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation Committee and has been instrumental in planning its various fundraisers and annual gala.

Other award winners were:

Spirit Award, Robert Shandley, of Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty in White Plains;

Extra Mile Award, Debra Budetti, of ERA Insite Realty in White Plains;

President’s Award, Pamela Jones, of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in White Plains, who serves as secretary/treasurer for the association board of directors;

Albert P. Schatz Legislative Advocacy Award, Clayton Livingston, of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Croton-on-Hudson;

Stephanie Crispinelli Humanitarian Award, Matt Rand, managing partner of Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty in New City. Rand also serves as president of the board of directors of People to People, Rockland County’s largest food pantry;

Up & Coming Awards, Aimee DeCesare, of North Country Sotheby’s International Realty in Croton-on-Hudson, and Angie Primus Gilford, of Primford Homes Realty in the Bronx.

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors is a nonprofit trade association covering nearly 11,000 real estate professionals doing business in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange counties as well as in the Bronx and Manhattan. It is the second largest Realtor association in New York and one of the largest in the country.