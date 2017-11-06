FirstLight Home Care expands to lower Westchester

FirstLight Home Care of Westchester County, the local operation of the national nonmedical home care provider, has expanded its service area to lower Westchester.

The company will now offer services in Bronxville, Eastchester, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Pelham Manor and Tuckahoe.

FirstLight Home Care of Westchester County, which is owned and operated by Vincent McMahon and based in Mount Kisco, also covers residents in the northern part of the county.

FirstLight helps seniors, adults with disabilities, people recovering from surgery and other adults in need of assistance handle daily needs such as cooking, cleaning and running errands, along with mobility assistance and dementia care.

The Cincinnati company was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to 240 locations in 33 states.