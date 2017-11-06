Cable operator Altice USA, the parent company of the Optimum telecommunications provider, has signed a multi-year agreement with Sprint Corp. to sell the wireless carrier’s mobile service. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Altice will use Sprint’s network to provide voice and data services to the markets it serves, including Westchester and Fairfield counties. The deal will allow Sprint to use Altice’s cable infrastructure for transmitting cellular data and developing the next-generation 5G network.

The new agreement follows the termination of merger talks between Sprint and T-Mobile. No timeline was given regarding when Altice will begin introducing the new Sprint services.

Charter Communications of Stamford announced plans last month that it would offer wireless service in the first half of next year.