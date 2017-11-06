Shelton eatery GROW closes

After two years, GROW on Howe Avenue in Shelton has closed.

“Recently, we received word that the owners of our building are no longer able to keep our building open,” Michele Bialek, who with her husband, Fred, owned and operated the eatery at 434 Howe Ave., wrote on GROW’s Facebook page. “They are forced to have us vacate and we are no longer able to be open. While the news was devastating, Fred and I both feel as if the timing is right to hang up our aprons (for now) and take our lives in a different direction.”

The Bialeks opened GROW after their first soup and sandwich shop, Liquid Lunch, opened in 2004; it was destroyed by a fire in 2014, leading to GROW, which featured more of a “fine dining” feel.

As far as outstanding gift certificates, the couple wrote on their Facebook page that they are speaking with a few locally owned restaurants to generate a list of places that will honor the certificates. “These places take pride in their product and they are being very generous in helping our customers find their new favorite spot. I will post the list when I have it all set. We hope this will allay any concerns that your gift certificate will not be valid.”