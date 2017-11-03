Connecticut Television Network to cease broadcasting today

The nonprofit Connecticut Public Affairs Network has announced that the Connecticut Television Network (CT-N) will terminate its broadcasts this afternoon at 5 o’clock.

CT-N went on the air in 1999 and presented commercial-free broadcasts and streaming video of the state legislature and local government meetings, along with original talk shows featuring elected officials. The state-funded CPAN, which has 33 employees, saw its financing cut from $3.2 million to $1.6 million in the budget signed this week by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. This followed the network’s agreement earlier this year to have $400,000 taken from its budget.

Paul Giguere, CPAN’s president, sent a letter to the Office of Legislative Management announcing the conclusion of CT-N’s broadcasts, claiming the budget cuts made operations “simply unworkable.” He also blamed legislators for attempting to take control of the network’s contents.

“After careful consideration and much deliberation, our organization cannot escape the conclusion that the recent actions to eliminate CPAN’s editorial discretion combined with the drastic reduction in funding has transformed CT-N into a project no longer consistent with our organization’s fiduciary obligations in either the financial or mission sense,” Giguere wrote.