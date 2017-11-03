Littlejohn & Co. sells fluid power distributor SunSource Holdings

Littlejohn & Co. LLC., a private investment firm in Greenwich, has signed a definitive agreement to sell SunSource Holdings Inc., a distributor of fluid power and motion control technologies in North America, to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a New York City private equity investment firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Addison, Illinois, SunSource is partnered with 400 suppliers across numerous end markets, including the infrastructure, construction equipment, oil and gas, agricultural equipment, mining and metals processing, food and beverage, and forestry industries. Littlejohn & Co. acquired SunSource in 2011 for an undisclosed sum and tried to sell the company in 2014, withdrawing it when no satisfactory offers came through.

“Littlejohn has been a valuable partner for the past six years, bringing its deep industrial expertise, relationships and operational experience to accelerate our growth plans,” said David Sacher, president and CEO of SunSource. With CD&R’s support, SunSource remains well-positioned for our next chapter of growth.”