Danbury’s Goodfellow Real Estate acquired by Coldwell Banker

NRT New England LLC has acquired the assets of Goodfellow Real Estate, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage company in Danbury. NRT New England operates under the brand names of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut.

The 12 agents formerly affiliated with Goodfellow will now conduct business under the Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT banner from the former Goodfellow office at 7 Old Sherman Turnpike in Danbury. The office will serve commercial real estate clients in the Connecticut and New York real estate markets.

Former Goodfellow President and CEO Todd Payne, the grandson of founder Robert Goodfellow, will remain in a sales capacity. Begun as Goodfellow Ashmore Agency Inc. in 1934, the firm bills itself as the largest and oldest commercial real estate brokerage firm in western Connecticut.