Callahan cited by Financial Times

Michael Callahan, an independent financial adviser and president of Edu4Retirement Inc. in Southington, has been named to the list of the Top 401 Retirement Advisers in the U.S. by the international finance newspaper Financial Times.

He has more than 40 years of experience in the pension field and is one of 16 advisors in Connecticut who were cited by the publication. This is his third time on the list.

Among the factors used to qualify advisers for selection were experience, client retention, compliance record and ability to generate new business.

In addition to his practice, Callahan speaks to professional groups about pension issues and has provided testimony in Washington for the Pension Advisory Council of the Department of Labor, the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee and the Internal Revenue Service.