Zamary named to Hall of Fame

Dave Zamary, senior vice president, residential mortgage originations for First County Bank in Stamford, was inducted into the New England Mortgage Bankers Conference 2017 Hall of Fame during an event held at Gurney’s of Newport in Rhode Island.

The award was presented by Kevin Moran, president of the Connecticut Mortgage Banker’s Association and senior vice president, division sales manager, retail mortgage lending at Webster Bank.

The hall of fame is the highest peer-to-peer honor for New England mortgage professionals. Zamary was one of 13 inductees in 2017. He served as president of the Connecticut Mortgage Bankers Association from 2013-16.