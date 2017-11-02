Baroni to co-chair ABA committee

Megan E. Baroni, a partner with Robinson+Cole in Stamford, has been named by the American Bar Association Section of Litigation to be co-chair of its environmental and energy litigation committee.

Baroni is experienced in environmental litigation, health and safety disputes, federal and state administrative compliance, and transactional environmental issues.

Baroni previously served as the co-chair of an ABA subcommittee dealing with the areas of water and sediment. She practices in Connecticut and New York, including the U.S. District Court for Connecticut and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.