Davis elected to national board

Brian Davis, president and CEO of The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, is now on the board of directors of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, the national organization that sets standards for animal care and visitor safety at America’s zoos and aquariums.

Davis was elected to a three-year term during the group’s annual conference in Indianapolis.

The Norwalk aquarium is a nonprofit whose mission is to educate visitors about – and to create stewards for – Long Island Sound. It accomplishes this by allowing visitors to get close to more than 250 species native to the sound and its watershed, including sharks, seals, sea turtles, river otters, jellyfish and other animals.