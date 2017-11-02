A unique challenge

Already looking for a resolution for the New Year? How about resolving to build your body, get a better handle on your nutrition and become a movie star – all at the same time?

In June, LaRoy Warner opened Iron Camp, a personal training studio at 55 Old Post Road 2 in Greenwich. Now, the certified personal trainer and nutritionist is launching the 2018 Iron Camp Challenge along with Hybrid Media and Starr Films.

In January, Warner will invite five people to participate in his 2018 challenge by taking his training at no cost if they commit to achieving their personal health and fitness goals during an eight-week period. Starr Films will document the challenge and screen the film in March during the challenge’s finale.

Angelique Adelina, founder of Starr Films and executive editor/writer Joe Capozzi will be working on the project. She has directed and produced more than 20 short films.

Details about participating are online at theironcamp.com. The deadline to apply is Nov. 27.