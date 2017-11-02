Bankwell donates $5K to Tiny Miracles Foundation

Bankwell donated $5,000 to The Tiny Miracles Foundation, a nonprofit charity based in Fairfield County that is dedicated to helping families with premature babies.

Bankwell’s head of community banking, David Dineen and New Canaan branch manager Will Acevedo participated in a check presentation with Tiny Miracles board members PJ Marcella and Christine Yang.

The organization has its office in Darien and provides services and programs throughout the county, including at the neonatal units of Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport and Danbury Hospitals and St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The organization estimates that it reaches about 1,200 families with premature infants in the county. While hospitals meet the medical needs of a preemie, the foundation seeks to support the family’s emotional and other needs. It provides information, services and supplies to the families of premature infants regardless of race, religion or national origin, during and immediately following their hospital stay.