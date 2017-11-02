A bright idea

From the perspective of many motorists, a good thing happens when they return to a car parked in a municipal garage and don’t find a parking ticket on the windshield. From the perspective of many municipal officials who run garages, a good thing happens when the garage is made more attractive and the experience of using it becomes more pleasant.

So it was that the Norwalk Parking Authority held an official unveiling of the improvements recently completed at its Yankee Doodle Garage at 3 Burnell Boulevard. Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, other city officials, business representatives, the parking authority and the Norwalk Arts Commission took part in the ceremonies.

A key feature is the decorative vertical LED lighting on the exterior. The colors can change and, according to Norwalk Parking Authority Chairman Dick Brescia, “They refresh the Yankee Doodle Garage façade in a visually appealing way, while providing security and way-finding functions.”

Inside, there are new elevators, additional security cameras and bright LED lights replacing the old fluorescents.