Bank helps group home

Just like any home, the 16 group homes in Fairfield and New Haven counties managed by The Kennedy Center are in need of periodic repairs, renovations and updates. There are from three to eight residents in each home. As a result of a $5,000 donation from Newtown Savings Bank, the Daniels Farm group home in Trumbull will receive new kitchen cabinets.

Dan Long of the bank, said, “We are thrilled to support this vital program and to ensure the residents have a warm, inviting home to call their own.”

Martin D. Schwartz, president and CEO of The Kennedy Center said, “As a nonprofit agency, we rely on the philanthropy of area businesses to underwrite the costs of needed renovation projects to our group homes. I applaud Newtown Savings Bank for their compassion toward others in the community.”