Focht named specialty group president

Glenn Focht has been named president of Connecticut Children’s Specialty Group and will join the physician practice group Dec. 4. Focht has nearly 20 years as a physician and health care clinician and administrator. He has been at Boston Children’s Hospital as chief medical officer for the Pediatric Physicians’ Organization.

He was with the Central Maine Group where he was the first president and physician executive for more than 350 physicians.

Focht previously served as the vice president of medical affairs for Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Massachusetts. He was responsible for leading the group practice with more than 80 physicians at 24 locations and annual gross revenues exceeding $35 million.

“We are very excited to bring such a well-regarded and seasoned physician leader to Connecticut Children’s and our region,” said Jim Shmerling, CEO of CCSG.