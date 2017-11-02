Counsel appointments at Webster

Frederik F. Erikson, a senior vice president at Webster Bank, has been named deputy general counsel. Erikson joined Webster in 2001. Erikson lives in Danbury.

Katherine Vines Trumbull, also a senior vice president at the bank, has been named associate general counsel. She joined Webster in 2005.

Prior to joining Webster, the Simsbury resident worked at law firms and for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Citibank Investments.

Another senior vice president at Webster, Jennifer L. Harris, also has been named an associate general counsel. She joined Webster in 2008.

Prior to joining Webster, the Sandy Hook resident worked for McGlinchey Stafford PLLC, specializing in consumer financial services.