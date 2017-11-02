Home Good Things Happening Fairfield First County’s grants in Norwalk

First County’s grants in Norwalk

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
Back in May, First County Bank’s Steve Ferguson and Karen Kelly presented an oversized check for $3,000 to Carole Schwartz, manager of corporate and foundation relations and Juanita James, president and CEO of the Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, which is based in Norwalk. Also on hand was Dave Metzgar of the bank.

First County Bank Foundation in Stamford recently issued a summary of the grants it has awarded to nonprofits in Norwalk so far in 2017. There were 17 organizations that received a total of $96,500 in grants.

The grant recipients were: Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County; The Courage to Speak Foundation; ElderHouse Inc.; Fairfield County’s Community Foundation; Family & Children’s Agency Inc.; George Washington Carver Foundation of Norwalk; Human Services Council; Keystone House Inc.; Liberation Programs Inc.; Norwalk Community College Foundation; Norwalk Hospital Foundation; Norwalk Mayor’s Student Engineering and Sciences Program; Norwalk Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program; Norwalk Senior Center; The Open Door Shelter; STAR Inc. Lighting the Way; and United Way of Coastal Connecticut.

The foundation was established in 2001 to honor the bank’s 150th anniversary. It has awarded more than 1,000 individual grants, worth more than $8.2 million. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here