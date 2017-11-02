First County’s grants in Norwalk

First County Bank Foundation in Stamford recently issued a summary of the grants it has awarded to nonprofits in Norwalk so far in 2017. There were 17 organizations that received a total of $96,500 in grants.

The grant recipients were: Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County; The Courage to Speak Foundation; ElderHouse Inc.; Fairfield County’s Community Foundation; Family & Children’s Agency Inc.; George Washington Carver Foundation of Norwalk; Human Services Council; Keystone House Inc.; Liberation Programs Inc.; Norwalk Community College Foundation; Norwalk Hospital Foundation; Norwalk Mayor’s Student Engineering and Sciences Program; Norwalk Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program; Norwalk Senior Center; The Open Door Shelter; STAR Inc. Lighting the Way; and United Way of Coastal Connecticut.

The foundation was established in 2001 to honor the bank’s 150th anniversary. It has awarded more than 1,000 individual grants, worth more than $8.2 million.