Even the rain and wind couldn’t keep the ghosts and goblins away from the Halloween Costume Parade presented by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Fairfield Museum and town of Fairfield on Oct. 29. Plenty of youngsters in cute costumes were there, too. Because of the inclement weather, the event were moved to inside the museum. There was pumpkin decorating, dancing and prizes for outstanding and creative costumes. Photo by Anne Erickson.