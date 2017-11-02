Barn raising on Jennie Clarkson Campus

St. Christopher’s, the nonprofit based in Dobbs Ferry that serves children who have special needs and their families, hosted a barn raising on its Jennie Clarkson Campus in Valhalla on Oct. 26. Not only was the new barn unveiled, so too were the chickens and goats which will be calling it home.

St. Christopher’s has been introducing animal-assisted therapy into its specialized residential programming for young people. St. Christopher’s has a partnership with the Cornell Extension of Westchester County and is an official 4-H Chapter.

Director of Operations Ralph Herrera said, “The barn has been a dream of ours for some time now, and we are all excited to finally welcome the animals to our campus, and officially make them a part of the St. Christopher’s family.”