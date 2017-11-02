Visionary awards gallery

African American Men of Westchester will be celebrating 30 years of service in Westchester when it holds its Visionary Awards Gala on Nov. 18 at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle. In addition to dining and dancing to music by the Full Circle band and DJ Danny, there will be entertainment by Grammy-nominated jazz musician Sherry Winston and spoken-word artist McKinley Winston. The gala will be emceed by Wale Aliyu, a journalist with WNBC-TV in New York.

This year’s honorees include Alé Frederico of TD Bank; Vikki Pryor of Change Create Transform; Roger Woolsey of Million Air and Eric Yarbro of Colliers International.

African American Men of Westchester is a nonprofit whose members volunteer to organize free programs to benefit young men and women. Areas covered include academics, health and wellness, environmental sustainability, domestic violence and sports. Scholarships are awarded to students who are impacting their communities.

Corporate and individual sponsorships for the event are available. For more information visit aamw.com.