Copel named board chair

Port Chester-based Family Services of Westchester has announced the appointment of Lisa Copeland as chair of its board of directors.

Copeland is an owner and chair of SRI, a philanthropic services organization, and a director of the Hugh J. Andersen Foundation, both based in Bayport, Minnesota. Copeland was an elementary school teacher in the New York City public school system and now lives in Scarsdale.

Copeland holds a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and a master’s degree in early childhood education from New York University.