Westchester power at energy conference

Editorial Staff
From left, Chip Wood, Dan Welsh, Kathy Wells and Dorian Moore.

Dan Welsh, program director for Westchester Power, took part in the Renewable Energy Markets conference held in Manhattan on Oct. 25. 

This year, the focus was on Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) programs. Westchester Power is a bulk-buying program in Westchester and was the first CCA in New York. It was founded under Sustainable Westchester, which had organized about 40 municipalities into a buying group representing approximately 800,000 county residents. 

Welsh was on a panel about CCAs moderated by Chip Wood from the Center for Resource Solutions. Speakers in addition to Welsh included Dorian Moore of Dynegy’s retail electric supply division and Kathy Wells from Lancaster Choice Energy in California.

