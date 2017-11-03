RXR Realty CEO Scott Rechler to keynote WCA Leadership Dinner

The Westchester County Association will hosts its annual Fall Leadership Dinner Nov. 16 with keynote speaker Scott Rechler, chairman and CEO of RXR Realty.

The 67th annual dinner, to be held at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown, will honor Sterling National Bank CEO and President Jack L. Kopnisky and Kevin W. Dahill, president and CEO of Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State.

Rechler’s RXR Realty has invested heavily in downtown residential and retail development in New Rochelle and Yonkers, while also unloading much of its county office portfolio. The Long Island company is currently leading a downtown development effort in New Rochelle after the city hired RDRXR at New Rochelle LLC – a joint venture of RXR Realty and Renaissance Downtowns – as its master developer in 2015. In Yonkers, the company has teamed up with Rising Development for the $190 million mixed-use Larkin Plaza.

Kopnisky will receive the WCA’s Alfred B. DelBello Visionary Leadership Award, while Dahill will receive the Leadership Award.

The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $300 for WCA members and $350 for nonmembers.