PSEG Power Connecticut launches apprenticeship training program in Bridgeport

PSEG Power Connecticut has created PSEG Ready2Work Apprenticeship Readiness Training, a workforce development program designed to prepare Bridgeport residents for construction industry careers.

The training program’s classes will begin in January and will focus on preparing participants for registered labor apprenticeship programs, with the goal of leveraging this training into construction industry employment. Ready2Work was designed in accordance to commitments made in a Community Environmental Benefit Agreement with the city of Bridgeport, and will be administered by The WorkPlace, the city’s workforce development agency, with training supplied by Building Pathways–CT.

“Finding work in the building trades isn’t always easy,” said Karl Wintermeyer, PSEG’s Bridgeport Harbor Station plant manager. “Although our program cannot guarantee employment, we are working with the building trades and the Connecticut Department of Labor to give our graduates a competitive advantage in qualifying for union apprenticeships.”